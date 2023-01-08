KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Bakersfield Police Searching for Person of Interest in Double Homicide

Bakersfield Police Searching for Person of Interest in Double Homicide
Jovannie-Ayon. Courtesy BPD/KGET

Bakersfield police continue the search for a person of interest in a double homicide.

Officers are searching for Jovannie Ayon, 31, in relation to the deaths of two men found at a home in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive early Friday morning.  Police were called to the home at around 5:25 a.m. where the victims were found dead. One person was seen being led away in handcuffs at the scene, however authorities have not provided the individual’s identity.

No one else was injured.

Ayon is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

 

 

