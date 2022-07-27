Bakersfield Police Searching For Missing Teenager

Courtesy KGET

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing at-risk teenager.

Alexandra Johana Bravo, 15, was last seen July 26 on Lake Street just east of Kern Street. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away.

Bravo is 5′ 1,” 110 pounds, last seen wearing a blank tank top with red flowers, black shorts and brown sandals.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi