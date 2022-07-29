Bakersfield police continue the search for Tyler Shields, 29, who is considered at risk due to a mental condition.

Shields was last seen near South H Street and Fairview Road on July 28.

He is six feet tall, weighs 250 pounds and has black-hair and brown-eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Shields’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi