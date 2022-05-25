Bakersfield Police Search For Missing Teen
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a missing teenager.
Jeremiah Nicholas Flores, 14, was last seen in the 4100 block of Columbus Street on May 21st. He is considered at risk because he’s never run away.
Flores is Hispanic, 5’11,” about 280 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweat shorts.
Anyone with information regarding Flores’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 24, 06:54