Bakersfield Police Search For Missing Man
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing man who is at risk due to a medical condition.
Shamsher Loyal, 61, was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday walking eastbound in the 3200 Block of McKee Road.
Loyal is described as an Indian man 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 230 pounds, with gray hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray pajama pants.
Anyone with information regarding Loyal’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 15 07:42