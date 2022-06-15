      Weather Alert

Bakersfield Police Search For Missing Man

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing man who is at risk due to a medical condition.

Shamsher Loyal, 61, was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday walking eastbound in the 3200 Block of McKee Road.

Loyal is described as an Indian man 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 230 pounds, with gray hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray pajama pants.

Anyone with information regarding Loyal’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 15 07:42
