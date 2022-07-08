Bakersfield Police Search For Car Thief
Courtesy Bakersfield Police Department
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect responsible for an auto theft from June on Rosedale Highway.
The incident happened June 14 in the 3500 block of Rosedale Highway near Carl’s Jr.
Police say the stolen vehicle has been recovered but the suspect remains at large.
Officers are looking for an Hispanic man in his 40s, medium build, black and gray hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt.
He has a “Cal” tattoo on his right forearm and a “Death” tattoo on his left shoulder.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call detective Tramel at (661) 679-0144 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi