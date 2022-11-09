Bakersfield Police find 80,000 Fentanyl pills during search.
Bakersfield Police executed a search warrant AT a residence ON Springfield Ave Monday NIGHT as part of a narcotics investigation,,and found 2.5 pounds of powder Fentanyl, 80,000 Fentanyl pills, 1000 Xanax pills, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, and $20,000 in cash, as well as several illegal guns…Six people ages 18 to 22 were taken into custody on several felony charges….
The suspects arrested were:
- Eliseo Lopez (19) of Bakersfield
- Fernando Lopez (22) of Bakersfield
- Jonathan Salazar (18) of Bakersfield
- Angel Ruano (20) of Bakersfield
- Katelyn Bronberger (18) of Bakersfield
- Lisette Ortega (18) of Bakersfield
IMAGE FROM : 23 KABC ,Bakersfield. BC