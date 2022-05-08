Bakersfield Police Break Up Street Takeovers
Bakersfield police responded Saturday night to several so-called “street takeovers.”
Officers arrived at at the intersection of Brundage Lane and A Street at around 8:45 p.m. and cleared the area of hundreds of people and multiple vehicles.
A BPD spokesperson told media the crowd at Brundage Lane and A Street was roving through the city.
Bakersfield television station KGET reports about an hour later, a 17 News traffic camera captured images of another large crowd at the intersection of Mohawk Street and Rosedale Highway. The crowd dispersed as officers arrived.
Several people appeared to be detained. There ‘s no word from BPD if anyone was arrested.
-Jeff Lemucchi