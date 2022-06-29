Bakersfield Officials Cracking Down on Water Use
New rules by the State Water Resources Control Board ban the use of potable — or drinkable — water to irrigate “non-functional turf” at commercial, industrial and institutional sites.
Officials with the city of Bakersfield and California Water Service said Tuesday non-functional turf is defined as “a ground cover surface of mowed grass that is ornamental and not otherwise used for human recreation purposes.”
Residential properties are not affected by the new rules.
The new restrictions are in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order in March calling for water conservation to address “California’s new normal of climate extremes.
The new rules became effective on June 10.
