Bakersfield Names New Assistant City Manager
Courtesy turnto23.com
The City of Bakersfield announced Wednesday that Scott Andrews will be its new assistant city manager.
Andrews has 19 years’ experience working for local governments. He was most recently the city manager of Covington, Georgia.
Andrews was also previously the assistant city administrator for Smyrna, Georgia and the economic development director in Sugar Hill, Georgia.
Andrews is a native of Florida and has a master’s degree in public administration and a doctorate in organizational leadership.
He will start his new job June 27.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 2 07:39