Bakersfield Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas
A Bakersfield man charged with murder made his first appearance in court on Monday.
Matthew Torres, 27, was ordered held without bail and is suspected of killing Tony Gutierrez, 30, in August 2020.
Torres was arrested in Plano, Texas, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Gutierrez was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Water Street east of North Baker Street and died from his injuries,.
Torres is due back in court July 27.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi