Bakersfield Man Enters Plea to Child Murder Charges
Gregory Higgins, 35, entered a not guilty plea in Kern County Superior Court Wednesday to charges of first degree murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death.
On September 15, 2021, police began an investigation after officers were dispatched to reports of a baby not breathing at a home near Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road in northwest Bakersfield. The child, seven weeks old, died later at Kern Medical.
Higgins is being held without bail and returns to court June 7th.