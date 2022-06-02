Bakersfield Man Charged in Fatal Crash Pleads Not Guilty
A Bakersfield man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash is being held on $1 million bail after entering a plea of not guilty.
David Alvarez, 28, is charged in connection a crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, 56.
Authorities say the crash occurred at about 8:41 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle traveling south on Alfred Harrell Highway collided with a pickup allegedly driven by Alvarez which had been heading west on Highway 178. Barber was driving the other vehicle and died at the scene.
Police say Alvarez ran from the scene and was arrested Sunday.
He returns to court June 10.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 2 07:06