Bakersfield Man Arrested in Alleged Assault Incident

A Bakersfield man is in custody after allegedly attempting to assault his former girlfriend.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gregory McKay, 59, Friday afternoon at an apartment complex on Roberts Lane near Airport Drive in Oildale after responding to a disturbance call.

Authorities say the victim’s son was able to stop the attack before deputies arrived.

McKay allegedly refused to surrender to deputies who secured an arrest warrant and entered the home where McKay was eventually apprehended.

McKay faces charges including attempted murder, making threats, and corporal injury to a spouse.

He’s being held on $500,000 bail and is due in court on Tuesday.