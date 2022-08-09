Bakersfield Gang Member Sentenced
A Bakersfield man will spend seven years and seven months in prison for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute.
A Department of Justice news release states Louis Torres, 37, aka “Youngster,” is a member of the Loma Bakers criminal street gang who fled from officers during a July 23, 2021, traffic stop.
At the time of his arrest, Torres was under active court supervision for a burglary conviction and had a suspended driver’s license.
The DOJ says Torres also had more than 20 adult criminal convictions and has violated the terms of his parole and court supervision approximately 22 times in the last 15 years.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi