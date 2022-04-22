Bakersfield College Opens New Auto training Facility
Bakersfield College has opened a new Automotive Technology Training and Auctions Facility.
The college hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for its new facility next to the Auto Mall in southwest Bakersfield. The 10,000-square-foot building at 2703 Blue Mountain Way features a classroom and shop bays for student training and was made possible through a joint effort by the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealers Association and WSM Auctions.
Officials at BC say the goal is to create opportunities for the current and future automotive workforce to advance their skills and careers.