Bakersfield College Names New Baseball Coach
Bakersfield College will have a new baseball coach for the first time since 1996.
The Bakersfield College athletic department has named current assistant coach Kurt Townson as head coach to replace Tim Painton, who retired at season’s end in April after 27 years as the BC skipper.
Townson played college baseball at Division III Chapman in Anaheim and was an assistant at North High to Stars legend Tony Silver prior to joining BC. Bakersfield.com reports Townson said in BC’s press release he was “honored and blessed” to assume the lead role.
Bakersfield.com reports the choice to name Townson maintains continuity, as Townson had one of his earliest coaching gigs as a member of Painton’s staff from 1997 to 2005, just a few years after playing for BC himself under predecessor John Moncier.
The Renegades are coming off a 12-28 season that featured a 1-14 stretch in February and March, some of the team’s worst results since at least 2009, when Gerry Collis Field was under construction and BC played some home games at Sam Lynn Ballpark.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 6 06:51