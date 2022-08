Victory Outreach Church of Southwest Bakersfield will sponsor a free backpack giveaway this week.

On Friday, August 12, the church will be hosting the giveaway where they will also be handing out free school supplies, offering free haircuts, and presenting live music.

The free event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Victory Outreach Church at 912 New Stine Rd.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi