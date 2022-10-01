Bakersfield Californian to Honor Local First Responders
In honor of the tireless heroes who respond to emergencies throughout Kern County, The Bakersfield Californian will publish a special section on National First Responders Day on Oct. 28. The day sets aside time to honor the men and women who act quickly when an emergency is at hand.
According to Bakersfield.com, messages could range from a simple thank-you or a story from when a first responder made a difference in someone’s life. The submission could focus on a particular agency, or a broader look on the profession as a whole.
Please keep the submission to 150 words or less, and send it in by the Oct. 10 deadline. Include your name, city of residence and phone number. The phone number will not be published in the special section, but it allows editors to follow up with any questions.
Anyone who would like to submit their messages of gratitude can send them to [email protected] with the subject line “National First Responders Day.”
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi