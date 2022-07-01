Bakersfield Building Small Libraries
Five new small libraries are being built around Bakersfield to help address Kern County’s gap in literacy.
According to 2019 U.S. Census statistics, almost 14 percent of adults in Kern County lack the basic literacy skills necessary to perform daily job functions.
KGET-TV reports city councilmember Eric Arias has led the charge by developing the “East Bakersfield Literacy Program” where on Thursday, the Southwest Carpenters local 661 began construction on a little library at the Community Action Partnership of Kern with materials donated by the United Way and Sunrise Community Center.
Other library locations include the Bakersfield Boys and Girls Club, Bakersfield Police Activities League and the Sunrise Community Center.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi