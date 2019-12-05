Baby Gift Purchased At Thrift Store Contains Loaded Gun
Baby Shower Set. boy. baby icons
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) — A woman who bought a baby shower gift at a Florida Goodwill store was shocked when the father-to-be opened the box and found a loaded semi-automatic rifle inside.
Veronica Alvarez-Rodriguez told the Northwest Florida Daily News that she and her husband stopped by the store in Valparaiso on Sunday as they were heading to a friend’s baby shower. She found a Baby Einstein’s bouncer that was unopened and appeared to be brand new for $9.99.
’’It was like the perfect gift for the baby shower,” Alvarez-Rodriguez said.
The father-to-be thought so too.
He shouted, ’’You guys got me a gun!” Alvarez-Rodriguez said.