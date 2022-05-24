Baby Formula Shortage Broken
The baby formula shortage has been slowed by the arrival of the first shipment from overseas.
If you are one of the many families that needs baby formula because your child is allergic to cows milk, relief is finally here. The first of two shipments of formula arrived in the form of 78 thousand pounds aboard a military flight, and another 114 pallets are expected from Europe by Wednesday.
Fed Ex has a military contract to fly the formula in, meanwhile the Biden Administration is trying to get another 1 and a half million containers of Nestle Infant Formula on local shelves.
-Tony Lee