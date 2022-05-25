Authorities Identify Delano Shooting Victim
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Delano.
Jesus Munoz Mejia, 21, of Delano, was shot at a residence on Rosa Court near Robert F. Kennedy High School at approximately 10:45 p.m. May 22.
He was pronounced dead at Adventist Health Delano.
Authorities have not released any further information about the incident or suspects.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 25, 06:22