Attorney General Merrick Garland Test Positive For COVID-19
WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days.
Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.