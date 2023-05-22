KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

A’s Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Let Go After Racial Slur On Air

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5.

Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like a slur.

NBC Sports California says after an internal review that the network decided to “end its relationship” with Kuiper.

