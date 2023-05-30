KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Artificial Intelligence Raises Risk Of Extinction, Experts Say In New Warning

Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Scientists and tech industry leaders, including executives at Microsoft and Google, have issued a new warning about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind.

The statement posted online Tuesday says that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, are among the hundreds of leading figures who signed the statement.

Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.

Trending

1

Jury Reaches Verdict in Case of Missing California City Boys
2

Shooter Gets 21 Years for South Bakersfield Killing
3

Man Charged With Murder in Traffic Death of Arvin Educator Enters Plea
4

Fatal Car Crash in Downtown Bakersfield
5

Fire Destroys Oildale Home