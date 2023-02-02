KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Around The World In 152 Days? Why Not!

Share
Around The World In 152 Days? Why Not!
Courtesy Getty Images

Do you remember the movie,,,”Around The World In 80 Days”? If that sounds like a great idea, you may have a chance to do it yourself, thanks to a new plan offered by Frontier Airlines.

Frontier is calling it their “Go Wild, all you can fly summer pass.” It will allow travelers to  take as many flights as they want between May 2nd and September30th, which gives you a lot more than just 80 days. Also, unlike the movie where the travelers used hot air balloons and 1920’s vintage cars, you get to fly in a modern jet airliner.

For just $399 per person, you can go anywhere in the world. Domestic flights can be booked in as little as one day, while international destinations  will require booking your seat 10 days in advance.

There are only two caveats, you won’t accumulate travel miles than can be redeemed later, and the summer pass subscription price will automatically re-new at it’s usual $999 price if you don’t cancel it.

-Tony Lee

Trending

1

Wasco Shooting Victim Survives
2

Bakersfield Teacher Boasts About Helping Students Change Gender Identity Without Parents' Knowledge
3

Convicted Burglar Escapes from Bakersfield Re-Entry Program
4

School Employee Charged With Child Molestation.
5

Home Invasion in Southwest Bakersfield