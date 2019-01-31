Ariana Grande’s has BBQ Grill tattooed on her hand

The internet remains undefeated.

In celebration of her new hit single, “7 Rings,” pop star Ariana Grande got a new tattoo on the palm of her hand, paying homage to the song and its music video. The star said she had the phrase “7 rings” tattooed in Kanji, a Japanese style of writing. But it actually spells “BBQ Grill,” as some of Grande’s Japanese fans quickly pointed out.

The two characters separately mean seven (七) and ring (輪), but together “七輪” means Shichirin, the name for a small charcoal grill. Amazon offers several 七輪 for sale. The combined characters roughly translate to “7 wheels” — not “7 rings.”

Looks like Grande’s tattoo was well-meaning, but she ended up with a grill on her hand.

CLICK HERE to read the full story from cbsnews.com