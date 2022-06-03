      Weather Alert

Annual Bakersfield Home Show Returns

The Annual Bakersfield Home & Remodel Show returns to the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The event provides the opportunity for attendees to celebrate over a quarter century of satisfying their home improvement needs.

A web post states “Our premier show continues to be the biggest and best complete one stop shopping event. Whether you are looking for a complete home remodel, a kitchen or bath makeover, a beautiful newly landscaped yard, or just like to shop for your home, you will find it all at the Home & Remodel Show.”

The three-day event starts Friday and runs through Sunday.  Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult admission.

The show is produced by G&G Productions.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 3 07:05
