KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Animatronic Dragon Bursts Into Flames During Disneyland Show

Share
Credit: MGN

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames during the popular “Fantasmic” show.

The Anaheim Fire Department says no injuries were reported following the blaze Saturday night at the Southern California theme park.

Frequent Disneyland visitor Ryan Laux says fire has always been a part of the “Fantasmic” presentation, but he knew something was awry when flames didn’t come from where they usually do.

He says the show was stopped almost immediately and the dragon’s head became engulfed in flames.

The extent of the damage isn’t immediately known.

The show takes place twice nightly near the park’s famous Tom Sawyer Island.

Trending

1

New Eagle Mtn Casino Opens May 9th
2

Hit-and-Run Accident Claims Life of 35-Year-Old
3

College Officials Take No Action Concerning Future of Embattled Professor
4

Fatal Stabbing in Northeast Bakersfield
5

Two Men Shot Dead in South Bakersfield