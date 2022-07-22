Amusement Park Fight Spawns New Rules
A brawl among teenagers at the Famous Knotts Berry Farm in Southern California has called for a change in policy at the amusement park.
If you are planning a trip to Knotts Berry Farm this weekend you had better be over 21 years old, or have someone with you who is. The new Policy was announced yesterday on the heels of a massive disturbance last Saturday that left two people hospitalized.
The new policy says anyone entering the park must be chaperoned by someone 21 or older who must stay with the younger visitors in their party for the entire visit.
-Tony Lee