KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Americans Fear Cyber Attacks More than Attacks By Russia Or China

Share
Americans Fear Cyber Attacks More than Attacks By Russia Or China
Courtesy United States Navy

Two recent polls show Americans are more afraid of cyber attacks than

nuclear attacks. In the past, cyber attacks came fifth in line after fears of climate change, immigration, terrorism, and nuclear attacks.

A Gallop poll shows 84% of those who responded ranked cyber attacks as a critical threat, ranking it more critical than 10 other fears including the conflict between the Ukraine and Russia and Iran’s nuclear program.

Pew also did a research survey and it agreed with the Gallup poll by a slightly smaller amount saying 71% of Americans rated cyber attacks from other countries as a major threat, above China or Russia and infectious disease.

-Tony Lee

Trending

1

Retired Cop Busted For Running Prostitution Ring
2

McDonald's Makes More Changes, Including Layoff's
3

School Killer Uses Hatchet, Not Gun
4

Florida May Soon Allow Permit-less Carry
5

One Dead After Stealing Police Car