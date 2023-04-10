Americans Fear Cyber Attacks More than Attacks By Russia Or China

Two recent polls show Americans are more afraid of cyber attacks than

nuclear attacks. In the past, cyber attacks came fifth in line after fears of climate change, immigration, terrorism, and nuclear attacks.

A Gallop poll shows 84% of those who responded ranked cyber attacks as a critical threat, ranking it more critical than 10 other fears including the conflict between the Ukraine and Russia and Iran’s nuclear program.

Pew also did a research survey and it agreed with the Gallup poll by a slightly smaller amount saying 71% of Americans rated cyber attacks from other countries as a major threat, above China or Russia and infectious disease.

-Tony Lee