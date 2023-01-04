American Lifespan Declines Post Covid

According to the National Center for Health Statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people are no longer living as long as we were before the Covid Pandemic.

Prior to 2019, the average lifespan in the United States was 79 years but thanks to Covid, that number dropped by two years to 77 in 2020, and continued its fall to 76 point 4 years in 2021. That is the largest decrease over a two year period in lifespan since the 1920’s.

Harvard Medical School published a study saying drug overdoses have added to the decline in life span, a results that the Centers For Disease Control agrees with..

People have been living longer as the years have gone by up to the recent decline. In 1900, the average person lived to be only 47. By 1950, that number had risen to 68.

Life span fo the American Indian and Alaskan Natives fell more than other ethnic groups, according to the Harvard study, at 65.2 years. For Black Americans, the average is 70.8 years. On the average, Asian Americans live the longest, 83.5 years, Hispanic Americans average 77.7 years, Between males and females, women still have the longest lifespan, outliving men by 6 years, or 79.1 years old at the time of death.

-Tony Lee