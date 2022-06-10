American Airlines Mainline Flights Coming to Meadows Field
The Kern County Airports Director has announced tickets are now on sale from Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas.
In a news release, Ron Brewster says beginning October 6, 2022, American Airlines will be upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to their Air Bus 319.
The larger aircraft will increase passenger comfort including first class seating with added amenities.
Each flight will provide an additional 50 seats, along with Wi-Fi and AC power.
“We’re proud of this expansion because it shows Meadows Field Airport is growing as more travelers utilize our services,” says Brewster.
To book your flight, you’re encouraged to visit meadowsfield.com.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 10 06:25