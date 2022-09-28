KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Alzheimer’s Drug Shows Promise In Early Results Of Study

CAMBRIDGE, Ma. – (AP) Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer’s disease soared early Wednesday after Japan’s Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study.

Eisai announced results late Tuesday from a global study of nearly 1,800 people with early-stage Alzheimer’s.

The drugmaker said early results showed that its treatment, lecanemab, reduced patient clinical decline by 27% when compared to a placebo or fake drug after 18 months of the infused treatment.

Patients were monitored using a scale that measures how they do in areas like memory, judgement, problem solving and personal care.

