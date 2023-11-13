Airline Sued Over Treatment Of Children

A Florida mother is suing American Airlines over the way the airline allegedly handled her two children.

The two children, who are under 16, were flying as unaccompanied minors from Jacksonville to Syracuse, New York to visit their father.

Their layover and connecting flight were delayed and eventually canceled.

The mother was told her children would “be in a nice room for unaccompanied minors where there were beds and their own bathroom.”

However, she later learned her children were housed in a room “akin to a jail cell, without any blankets, pillows, or toiletries” and went hours without food or drink.

The lawsuit also alleges the mother couldn’t contact her children for hours due to American Airlines misplacing them.