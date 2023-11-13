KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Airline Sued Over Treatment Of Children

Share
Airline Sued Over Treatment Of Children
Courtesy Getty Images

A Florida mother is suing American Airlines over the way the airline allegedly handled her two children.

The two children, who are under 16, were flying as unaccompanied minors from Jacksonville to Syracuse, New York to visit their father.

Their layover and connecting flight were delayed and eventually canceled.

The mother was told her children would “be in a nice room for unaccompanied minors where there were beds and their own bathroom.”

However, she later learned her children were housed in a room “akin to a jail cell, without any blankets, pillows, or toiletries” and went hours without food or drink.

The lawsuit also alleges the mother couldn’t contact her children for hours due to American Airlines misplacing them.

Trending

1

3/4 of a Million Toyotas Recalled
2

Kern County Sheriff Responds to Critics
3

Pilot's Wife Says He Is Not A Murderer
4

Musical Event Coming To Fox Theater
5

Men May Have to Choose Between Using Phone Or Having Kids