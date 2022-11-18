AG Garland Names Special Counsel To Lead Former President Trump-Related Probes

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the election.

The move Friday was announced just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy.

It’s a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

Though the appointment installs a new supervisor atop the probes the special counsel will still report to Garland, who has ultimate say of whether to bring charges.