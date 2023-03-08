KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

After Taylor Shooting, Feds Find Pattern Of Violations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has found Louisville police have engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights following an investigation prompted by the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

A Justice Department report found the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government and Louisville Metro Police Department “engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law.”

Taylor was fatally shot as officers serving a warrant at her home opened fire in March 2020.

