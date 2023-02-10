After Some Doubt, President Biden To Give Annual Super Bowl Interview

NEW YORK (AP) – Fox Corp. said it has secured a pregame interview with President Joe Biden on Sunday.

The statement said that the arrangement was made after “some initial confusion,” and the interview will be handled by Fox Soul, a streaming service.

It had initially appeared that the annual presidential interview wouldn’t be happening this year.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that President Joe Biden had been “looking forward” to an interview with Fox Soul, but that the Fox Corp. opted out.

Traditionally, personalities from the network broadcasting the Super Bowl conduct the presidential interviews, and Biden spoke to CBS’ Norah O’Donnell in 2021 and NBC’s Lester Holt last year.