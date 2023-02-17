After 28 years, An Innocent Man Is Released

Courtesy of Getty Images

A Missouri man who was wrongly convicted finally sees the light of day outside prison after 28 years behind bars.

A court sentenced 50 year old Lamar Johnson to live in prison for a murder that police said at the time of his trial was committed in a dispute over drugs. Johnson maintained that he was miles away at the time of the killing with his girlfriend, but evidence that was available at the time of his trial was not presented that could have exonerated him. He maintained his innocence throughout, and was given the longest term but a co-defendant that pleaded guilty received only 7 years.

The case concerned the death of Marcus Boyd who was gunned down in 1994 by two masked gunmen.

A hearing for Johnson’s release came about when another inmate confessed to the killing.

-Tony Lee