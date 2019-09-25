Advocates go to Capitol Hill to sound the alarm about vaping dangers
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced a four-month ban on vaping after declaring a state health emergency. At a hearing on Capitol Hill, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced they expect hundreds of more cases of vaping-related illnesses to be announced this week.
No specific product has been identified yet as the cause of potentially life-long lung damage. With half of the cases occurring in people under 25, alarm bells are ringing from classrooms to Capitol Hill where Anne Schuchat of the CDC was testifying.
“We do hope that the seriousness of disease, including death, is getting attention. But there is a lot of competing messages,” Schuchat said, in response to questioning from Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.