KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Adnan Syed Asks Court To Reconsider Backing Victim’s Family

Share
Credit: MGN

BALTIMORE (AP) — Attorneys for Adnan Syed are asking a Maryland appellate court to reconsider its recent decision to reinstate his murder conviction and life sentence after finding the rights of the victim’s family had been violated.

Baltimore prosecutors moved to vacate Syed’s conviction at a court hearing last year, allowing him to regain his freedom after 23 years behind bars.

But attorneys for Hae Min Lee’s family filed an appeal, saying her brother received insufficient notice to attend the hearing, and an appellate court last month agreed.

In a motion filed Wednesday, Syed asked the court to reconsider the reinstatement.

Trending

1

New Eagle Mtn Casino Opens May 9th
2

Hit-and-Run Accident Claims Life of 35-Year-Old
3

College Officials Take No Action Concerning Future of Embattled Professor
4

Two Men Shot Dead in South Bakersfield
5

Fatal Stabbing in Northeast Bakersfield