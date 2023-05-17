KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Abortion Pill Case Moves To Appeals Court, On Track For Supreme Court

CREDIT: MGN

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers seeking to preserve pregnant women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion got pushback Wednesday from appellate judges with a history of supporting abortion restrictions.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over whether the Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone should be revoked more than two decades after it was granted.

The case is likely to wind up at the Supreme Court.

It has already intervened to keep the drug available while the legal fight winds through the courts.

The high court’s decision came after a Texas-based judge revoked the drug’s approval.

