KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Aaron Rodgers Says He Plans to Play For Jets Next Season

Share
Credit: MGN

(AP) – Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for the New York Jets in the coming season as the four-time NFL MVP quarterback waits for the Green Bay Packers to trade him.

Rodgers made his comments Wednesday during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM.

The 39-year-old Rodgers said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback.

The Jets sent a contingent that reportedly included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’ home in southern California last week.

Trending

1

German Ice Cream Lovers Bugged By New Flavor
2

You Can't Make This Stuff Up!
3

Kern County Probation Arrests Teen With Gun
4

Virginia Park Restrooms Damaged Again by Vandals
5

Search Ended, Station Master Charged In Greek Train Mishap