A Woman at a Local Motel is Wounded by a Shot Fired from an Adjoining Room…..

Bakersfield Police responded to a shooting at about 3:45 Sunday morning at the Ramada Inn on Real Road. Officers found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound…An investigation found that a firearm was used in a nearby room and the bullet traveled through a wall and hit the woman while she was in bed, ….35 year old Michael Samarripas, was arrested a short time later in a vehicle at Golden State Highway and Hwy. 99 in connection to the shooting.