Student programs robot to duplicate her handwriting to complete homework faster

Cheater, genius or cheating genius?

A Chinese student sparked debate earlier this week after her mother discovered the teenage girl bought a robot and trained it to imitate her handwriting so she can finish her homework.

The teen spent 800 yuan, about $120, on the robot that mimicked her handwriting, Qianjiang Evening News reported. She then used the robot to copy Chinese phrases dozens of times for an assignment that required students to repeatedly write Chinese characters to help them learn how to read and write.

She finished her Chinese writing assignment in two days. Her mother, sensing something was off, discovered the robot in her daughter’s room and reportedly smashed the machine.

CLICK HERE to read original/full story from foxnews.com