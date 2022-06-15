A New Casino is Coming To Kern County
The Tejon Indian Tribe is about to break ground on a project that will provide hundreds of jobs, and become a major boost in income for the State and County…
Although there are several Indian Tribes in Kern County, the Tejon tribe is the only one that is federally recognized. That put the tribe on the fast track to get a permit to set up a gaming casino on their land.
320 acres has been placed in a trust with the federal government for the benefit of the tribe. Fifty-two acres of the site will be devoted to a resort hotel and casino, while the remainder of the land will be used for other tribal purposes including administrative offices. Nearly 5 thousand jobs will be created.
The Tejon Tribal land is just off Highway 99 near the 166..
The project was approved with the help of Florida’s Seminole tribe helping the local tribe reclaim homelands that were stripped away 151 years ago.
– Tony Lee