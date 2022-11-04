A man is seriously wounded at a Bakersfield shopping center.

Bakersfield police were called to a shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue Thursday night for a report of a shooting….A man was found at the scene with major gunshot injuries . He was taken to a hospital in critical condition….No suspects in custody as the investigation continues….Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111. (Image from KGET TV)

Bill Curtis KNZR