KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM Logo

A man is seriously wounded at a Bakersfield shopping center.

Share
A man is seriously wounded at a Bakersfield shopping center.

Bakersfield police were called to a shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue Thursday night for a report of a shooting….A man was found at the scene with major gunshot injuries . He was taken to a hospital in critical condition….No suspects in custody as the investigation continues….Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.      (Image from KGET TV)

Bill Curtis KNZR

Trending

1

Judge Rules in Favor of Bakersfield Baker Accused of Discrimination
2

Investigators want to speak to three people about the Party City fire ....
3

Motorcyclist Burned When Police Taser Ignites Gasoline
4

Popular Cleaner Recalled For Containing Bacteria
5

Safest California Cities for Trick or Treating