A few things to do this weekend!

THE Tehachapi Valley Recreation and ParkS District is hosting THE 2nd annual Brews on the Mountain Beer and Wine Festival TOMMORROW (Sept. 17th.)at West Park. .THE event will feature more than a dozen Tehachapi breweries and wineries, live music, and food from AREA restaurants .

The National Jet Boat Association (NJBA) is holding its Fall Classic racing event at Lake Ming TOMMORROW (SAT. SEPT 17)BEGINNING AT 8AM….The event has a $10 entry fee. Children 12 and under enter for free.

Children and THEIR families AND the public ARE INVITED to participate in the Kaiser Permanente Pediatric Care Open House Sunday (SEPT. 18TH) FROM 9am TO 2pm AT THE Kaiser Permanente Medical Offices AT 8800 Ming Avenue………. pediatricians and staff will be available to answer any questions you may have ABOUT YOUR CHILDRENS HEALTH CARE …. Flu & covid vaccinationS will also be available at no charge…..there will be fun activities for the kids, ..

A QUICK LOOK AT THE WEEKEND WEATHER:

SUNNY TODAY …. HIGH …. 82 ….. LOW TONITE 62…..SUNNY AND 85 ON SATURDAY………..81 ON SUNDAY…

..CHANCE OF RAIN MONDAY…. BC