A 1-year-old child was killed and five other people injured in weekend wreck….
C H P and medical personnel responded to a crash on Shafter Avenue and Burbank Street Saturday……A 1-year-old child was killed and five other people were injured in the two vehicle crash…The cause is under investigation for a DUI, …..
A CHP investigation showed Wasco resident Irving Rodriguez-Barraza, 22, was driving a Dodge Ram east on Burbank Street with passenger Cruz Carrillo Olvera, 48.
Bakersfield resident Jesus Tejada Sanchez, 29, was driving a Jeep Cherokee with passengers Joanne Figueroa, 34, and two children ages 6 and 1, north on Shafter Avenue approaching Burbank Street.
Rodriguez-Barraza ran a stop sign and crashed into the left side of the Jeep pushing it into an almond orchard, according to officials. The Jeep hit two power poles and an almond tree before overturning on its left side, according to officials. The Dodge hit a stop sign.All six people involved in the crash were taken to Kern Medical for treatment of major or moderate injuries, according to CHP.
both children were in car seats, but it is unknown whether or not the car seats were properly strapped into the car.
Officials said the 1-year-old passenger of the Jeep died at the hospital.
Rodriguez-Barraza was arrested. Officials said they are investigating him for causing the collision and for driving under the influence.
Details from KGET 17 News